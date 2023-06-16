98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN-SEEKERS: Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely to Spontaneously Seek Sex? THIS One.

June 16, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FUN-SEEKERS: Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely to Spontaneously Seek Sex? THIS One.
The brilliant stars seen in this image are members of the popular open star cluster known as the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters. The Hubble Space Telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensors refined the distance to the Pleiades at about 440 light-years. The Fine Guidance Sensors are at the periphery of Hubble’s field-of-view. They trace a circumference that is approximately the angular size of the Moon on the sky. They are overlaid on this image to give a scale to Hubble’s very narrow view on the heavens.
Survey Reveals Star Sign Most Likely to Have Spontaneous Sex  

Health experts agree:  Making time for making out is good for overall health, no matter if it is scheduled or spontaneous.

However, a new survey reveals that some zodiac signs may be more inclined to make whoopie on a whim, rather than pencil it into a schedule, in advance.

And, whether you give credence to the star sign system or not, consider this:  People who are born at the same time of year are likely to share similar natural inclinations or attitudes.

Geminis are more inclined to be more spontaneous sex instigators.  But Sagittarians, Aquarians, and people with the Taurus star sign are more likely to schedule intimacy and, likely, look forward to it.

Feel out a little more, here.  (ABC News)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#ABCNews
#FriskyFriday
#ScheduleSex
#Spontaneous
#StarSign
#Zodiac

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
4

Kellie Pickler Unable to Sleep in Home Where her Late Husband Committed Suicide
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner

Recent Posts