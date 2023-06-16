FRISKY FRIDAY FUN-SEEKERS: Which Zodiac Sign Is Most Likely to Spontaneously Seek Sex? THIS One.

Health experts agree: Making time for making out is good for overall health, no matter if it is scheduled or spontaneous.

However, a new survey reveals that some zodiac signs may be more inclined to make whoopie on a whim, rather than pencil it into a schedule, in advance.

And, whether you give credence to the star sign system or not, consider this: People who are born at the same time of year are likely to share similar natural inclinations or attitudes.

Geminis are more inclined to be more spontaneous sex instigators. But Sagittarians, Aquarians, and people with the Taurus star sign are more likely to schedule intimacy and, likely, look forward to it.

