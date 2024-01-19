FRISKY FRIDAY FRUIT: Silly Social Media Test May Actually Reveal How Much your Partner Cares

Has your partner asked you to peel an orange, recently? If so, you might, unwittingly, be part of the “Orange Peel” test. Social media offers so many silly challenges… But this one might reveal if someone really has any consideration for you.

The “Orange Peel Theory” works like this: You ask your significant other to do a simple task for you, because it can be a litmus test for their love.

TikToker @kyeandjade_ performed the test. And her partner immediately offered to buy her Chick-fil-A, instead. However, user @shelbyywilfong’s boyfriend told her to peel the orange herself, and accused her of not being special. Whoa.

The Orange Peel test has resulted in a number of reactions. “Do women still like flowers or I gotta peel their oranges?” an X post by @jdepoysteer reads.

(Dig into a little more, here: DIGG)