FRISKY FRIDAY FRIAR? Italy’s ‘Most Handsome Man’ Quits Modelling to Do THIS

Cheers to Edoardo Santini, who was voted Italy’s most handsome man in 2019; as has decided to leave his modeling career – and pursue priesthood, at the age of 21. Despite a background in drama and dance, he announced on social media that he would give up his modeling, acting, and dance aspirations, to focus on his faith.

According to The DailyMail, Edoardo expressed that his decision was influenced by meeting people who exemplified the essence of being part of the church. He recounted living with two priests as a transformative experience. And he has now entered a preparatory course for the seminary, to study theology, and serve in two parishes.

Despite facing criticism and disappointment from some, Edoardo is determined to follow his chosen path, emphasizing his newfound happiness and identity.

