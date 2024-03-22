FRISKY FRIDAY FRENCHING: Olympics Sex Ban Lifted in Paris
March 22, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Paris is, after all, known as the “City of Love.”
So, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that 300,000 condoms will be available to athletes who participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics, this summer.
The sex ban – which had been introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic – has finally been lifted. The International Olympic Committee had imposed the intimacy ban during Tokyo’s 2021 games, to prevent spread of Covid.
Now, the organizers of the Paris Olympic Games say they want the event to be inclusive.
“‘Games wide open’ [the event’s slogan] has really been our motivation from the start,” Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, said.
(Check out more, here: The Pink News)
What activity were you excited to get back to post-pandemic?
