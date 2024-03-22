FRISKY FRIDAY FRENCHING: Olympics Sex Ban Lifted in Paris

Paris is, after all, known as the “City of Love.”

So, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that 300,000 condoms will be available to athletes who participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics , this summer.

The sex ban – which had been introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic – has finally been lifted. The International Olympic Committee had imposed the intimacy ban during Tokyo’s 2021 games, to prevent spread of Covid.