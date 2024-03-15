98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FREAK: Florida Man Allegedly Offers ‘Package’ at Nude Beach 

March 15, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Tikehau atoll, Tuamotu archipelago, French Polynesia
Layton Nauman was recently arrested for his alleged misconduct at Blind Creek Beach in Florida.  Although the beach is “clothing optional,” Nauman’s display was perceived as inappropriate.

The arrest report claims that Nauman, who’s a Florida native, was seated in a recliner chair, with a hat over his face, and a sign…  which apparently invited those who passed by, with the following message:  “Please feel free to investigate!  Gently.”

Police say that this scenario was “unacceptable at a public beach.”  Nauman was arrested for indecent exposure.

(Take a peek at more, here:  The Smoking Gun)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

