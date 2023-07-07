FRISKY FRIDAY FOX-TROT: Dance with a Partner and Ditch Depression
Study: Dancing with a Partner Eases Anxiety and Depression
A study from the University of Exeter shows that dancing with others can help ease anxiety and depression symptoms.
The team examined how group-based performing arts therapies impacted symptoms, well-being, quality of life, communication, and social participation.
All 669 participants had been diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.
Dance – especially with at least one partner – was linked to improvements of depression and anxiety levels.
“Anxiety and depression are major global health challenges, for which we desperately need non-drug treatments that reduce symptoms,” Dr. Max Barnish said. ”
