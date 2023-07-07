98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FOX-TROT: Dance with a Partner and Ditch Depression

July 7, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Study:  Dancing with a Partner Eases Anxiety and Depression
A study from the University of Exeter shows that dancing with others can help ease anxiety and depression symptoms. 
The team examined how group-based performing arts therapies impacted symptoms, well-being, quality of life, communication, and social participation. 
All 669 participants had been diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.

Dance – especially with at least one partner  – was linked to improvements of depression and anxiety levels.

Anxiety and depression are major global health challenges, for which we desperately need non-drug treatments that reduce symptoms,” Dr. Max Barnish said. ”

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

