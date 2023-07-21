98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FORBIDDING: Now Only One State Says You Can’t Live with your Unmarried Partner

July 21, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Just one state still bans living with your girlfriend or boyfriend.  
Mississippi is the last state where cohabitation is banned.

That’s because unmarried couples in Michigan may now live together; after a 1931 law was repealed, earlier this week.  That law had penalized unwed couples for living together, with up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Senator Stephanie Chang says this move brings Michigan “into the current century.”

It’s unclear if the Mississippi law will be repealed.

