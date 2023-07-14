98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FONING IT IN: Which Generation Is Most Likely to Break Up with a Text?

July 14, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FONING IT IN: Which Generation Is Most Likely to Break Up with a Text?
Getty Image
Gen Z Prefers to Text Message a Breakup

A CommBank poll of Gen Z respondents reveals that 90% of Gen Z-ers are anxious about speaking on the phone…  And an awkward call inspires as much fear as heights or crocodiles.

In fact, 1 out of 5 Gen Z-ers have broken up with a partner over text message.

Most people would prefer it, as it saves a really awkward chat,” 26-year-old Kean said.  “I think that if you have been dating casually for a little while, texting to say you’re not interested is fine.”

Although they prefer to chat over text, 98 of Gen Z-ers do say it’s important for them to stay connected with friends and family.

See more, here:  (NY Post)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#BreakUps
#CommBank
#FriskyFriday
#GenZ
#NYPost
#ToTextOrNotToText

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts