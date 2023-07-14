FRISKY FRIDAY FONING IT IN: Which Generation Is Most Likely to Break Up with a Text?

A CommBank poll of Gen Z respondents reveals that 90% of Gen Z-ers are anxious about speaking on the phone… And an awkward call inspires as much fear as heights or crocodiles.

In fact, 1 out of 5 Gen Z-ers have broken up with a partner over text message.

“Most people would prefer it, as it saves a really awkward chat,” 26-year-old Kean said. “I think that if you have been dating casually for a little while, texting to say you’re not interested is fine.”

Although they prefer to chat over text, 98 of Gen Z-ers do say it’s important for them to stay connected with friends and family.

See more, here: (NY Post)