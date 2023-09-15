98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FLIP: Switch Up Relationship Roles Sometimes – Here’s WHY

September 15, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FLIP: Switch Up Relationship Roles Sometimes – Here’s WHY
Candid portrait of senior couple at home, man with grey hair and beard working on computer, glasses resting on forehead, seniorpreneur working from home with wife
Switch Up Relationship Roles to Help with Mental Load

Do you feel pigeonholed in a certain role in your relationship?

To keep some relationship balance, and to help with the “mental load,” therapist Sally Baker says switching up the roles can keep resentment at bay.

In a two-person relationship, there is usually a “dreamer” and an “accountant“…  one person who thinks of ideas, and another who makes them happen.

However, those who are stuck in an accountant role might feel taken for granted.  And the dreamer may begin to feel like they’re babied or under-appreciated, as well.

Sharing the roles by inviting a dreamer partner to remember birthdays, or letting the planner dream big, may help switch things up.

(Check out more, here:  metro.co.uk)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#Accountant
#Dreamer
#FriskyFriday
#MentalLoad
#Metro.Co.UK
#SwitchRoles

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts