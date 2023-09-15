FRISKY FRIDAY FLIP: Switch Up Relationship Roles Sometimes – Here’s WHY

Switch Up Relationship Roles to Help with Mental Load

Do you feel pigeonholed in a certain role in your relationship?

To keep some relationship balance, and to help with the “mental load,” therapist Sally Baker says switching up the roles can keep resentment at bay.

In a two-person relationship, there is usually a “dreamer” and an “accountant“… one person who thinks of ideas, and another who makes them happen.

However, those who are stuck in an accountant role might feel taken for granted. And the dreamer may begin to feel like they’re babied or under-appreciated, as well.

Sharing the roles by inviting a dreamer partner to remember birthdays, or letting the planner dream big, may help switch things up.

