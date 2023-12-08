FRISKY FRIDAY FIRE: From Tinder to Cinder – Woman Sets Car on Fire for First Date

You may well say that she’s got a fiery temper. Florida woman Destiny Lenai Johnson allegedly set her Tinder date’s vehicle on fire.

Johnson allegedly met her match in person, on November 25th, and asked him for money – to fix her car.

Her date said he did not appreciate being asked for money, but gave her $60. Apparently unhappy with the offer, Johnson reportedly poured a yellow liquid into the back of his car, and lit it on fire.

The date jumped out of the car, which then exploded.

According to the police report, Johnson claims that she was asked to perform acts for money, declined, and then set the man’s car on fire.

Johnson has been charged with aggravated battery, attempted murder, and arson.

