FRISKY FRIDAY FINDING: After Marriage, Men Do THIS Less and THIS More

A Chinese study shows that, five years after marriage, men tend to eat more and exercise less. Is this a big surprise, likely not.

Marriage was connected to a “significant effect” on BMI (Body Mass Index – fat versus non-fat), as married men are shown to become more likely to be overweight or obese.

Interestingly, a similar trend was not observed with married women.

“Men are facing a significant risk of obesity as they age, so after marriage, it’s important that they don’t ‘let themselves go’ by maintaining healthy eating habits and exercising regularly,” Shiwen Quan of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said.

The phenomenon is sometimes referred to as “happy fat.”

(dailymail.co.uk)