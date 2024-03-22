98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FIDELITY: Should It Be a CRIME to Cheat on your Spouse?

March 22, 2024 12:45PM CDT
New York Could Repeal 100-Year-Old Law Which Makes It a CRIME to Cheat on your Spouse

For the past 117 years, a New York law has classified it as a crime, to cheat on your spouse; but it could soon be coming off the books.

The law dates back to 1907, and renders adultery a misdemeanor, punishable by up to three months in jail.

It’s been enforced only a handful of times, since the 1970’s, but, most recently, in 2010.

A bill, which would repeal the outdated law, has passed the State Assembly and is headed to the NY Senate.

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

 

Do you think adultery should be a crime?

What would be a fair punishment – justice served?

