FRISKY FRIDAY FESTIVE-FEEL: Are You ‘Snowmancing’?

Have you heard about a new trend, which dating/relationship experts are seeing? Trackers at the dating website Seeking.com [which claims to introduce the highly successful and intelligent singles to one another] have uncovered something called “Snowmancing.”

Seeking.com’s relationship/dating expert, Emma Hathorn, offers this explanation… and some ways to address it.

What is ‘Snowmancing’?

“Snowmancing is a dating trend that sees individuals immerse themselves in a seasonal romance embracing the holiday spirit. From cosey fireside chats to ice-skating and sipping hot chocolate at winter markets, it’s all about living out those picture-perfect movie moments you’d find in your classic festive rom-com. But when the credits roll and the snow melts, the magic often fades. It’s a festive whirlwind. But finding a love that lasts beyond the season? That’s the real plot twist.”

What are the signs you are getting snowmanced?

“If your connection resembles the perfect plot line from your favorite holiday movie, it could signal a snowmancing scenario. The blanket of warmth a relationship often gives us in the winter months can be enticing. But not everyone is willing to see it out, beyond the season.”

Here are some signs:

Seasons fleetings: If the relationship heats up during the winter, but seems to thaw out as the weather gets warmer, it's probably just a festive fling.

Rapid Intensity: An accelerated pace of affection and commitment might suggest an attempt to create instant closeness for the season, rather than for a longer-term, genuine connection.

Over-the-top gestures: Grand gestures or extravagant gifts early on in the relationship may indicate a focus on impressing rather than signaling a sustainable, consistent romance— gifts shouldn't just be one-offs to impress you, they should be a constant in a relationship. Romantic gestures aren't just for Christmas— they should be a year-round affair.

Can a relationship ever progress past the Snowmancing phase?

“Absolutely, relationships often progress past the snowmancing phase, but it requires looking beyond the holiday excitement and working on building a stronger connection that lasts longer than the festive season. It’s about keeping the good feelings alive even after the holidays end, creating a love story that lasts. Dating should leave you with a sense of luxury— you should feel on top of the world and it should be consistent, not just a sudden burst of activity and spoiling over the holidays”.

What should you do if you are being snowmanced? Do you have a conversation with your crush? If so, what do you say?

“If you suspect you’re being swept into a snowmancing situation, addressing it directly is key. Initiate an honest conversation with your crush to gain clarity on the relationship’s authenticity – and the pace it is accelerating. Acknowledge any concerns you’ve observed and express your feelings openly. It’s crucial to seek transparency about where the relationship stands, and whether both of you share similar intentions moving forward. Ask yourself: Does this relationship uplift me? Am I dating in a way that makes me feel elevated, supported, and excited for the future? Or am I just taking things minute by minute? — a lack of future vision and plans can indicate a Snowmancer.”

