FRISKY FRIDAY FELICITATIONS? Travis Kelce ‘Could Use Taylor Swift’s Birthday to Propose’

Travis Kelce may propose at a semi-surprise birthday party for Taylor Swift next week.

Swift will turn 34 on Wednesday, December 13. And her whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star has captivated the world since September. Though, she has indicated that they’ve been together for longer than that.

After she returned from her South America Eras tour in November, DailyMail.com exclusively learned that Swift was moving into Kelce’s beautiful $6 million Kansas City property, possibly an indication of their good and progressing relationship status.

A Life and Style article suggests the Chiefs star is going all out for her birthday, next week. He’s planning a romantic supper for the two of them and a semi-surprise party with her best friends. There are rumors that he could propose.

Do you think Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor for her birthday? Should she say yes? Is it all silly speculation? Likely. LOL