98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FELICITATIONS? Travis Kelce ‘Could Use Taylor Swift’s Birthday to Propose’

December 8, 2023 1:15PM CST
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FELICITATIONS? Travis Kelce ‘Could Use Taylor Swift’s Birthday to Propose’
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce may propose at a semi-surprise birthday party for Taylor Swift next week.

Swift will turn 34 on Wednesday, December 13.  And her whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star has captivated the world since September.  Though, she has indicated that they’ve been together for longer than that.

After she returned from her South America Eras tour in November, DailyMail.com exclusively learned that Swift was moving into Kelce’s beautiful $6 million Kansas City property, possibly an indication of their good and progressing relationship status.

A Life and Style article suggests the Chiefs star is going all out for her birthday, next week.  He’s planning a romantic supper for the two of them and a semi-surprise party with her best friends.  There are rumors that he could propose.

Do you think Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor for her birthday?  Should she say yes?  Is it all silly speculation?  Likely.  LOL

More about:
#DailyMail
#FriskyFriday
#KansasCityChiefs
#LifeandStyle
#LivingTogether
#MovingInTogether
#Proposal
#TaylorSwift
#TravisKelce

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY PHONEY: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
4

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
5

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?

Recent Posts