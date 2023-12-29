FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Men Get Less Aggressive When Women Do THIS

Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science found that the scent of women’s tears could lower aggressive behavior in men.

The study asked participants to play a game, then led men to believe their partner in the game was cheating. The men then had the option to seek revenge by causing the cheater to lose money.

Men who smelled the tears of women, however, were less likely to seek revenge in the game. MRI scans also found less activity in parts of the brain connected to aggressive behavior.

This could be an example of chemo-signaling, which is also seen among animals.

