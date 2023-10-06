98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Art Piece Requires Viewers to Squeeze Through Naked People  

October 6, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Art Piece Requires Viewers to Squeeze Through Naked People  
traffic warning sign – clear blue sky
How close is too close? 
A London exhibit asks art lovers to squeeze between two naked people to get through it. 
The latest piece by Marina Abramović, a woman who is known for her performance art, asks viewers to make an uncomfortable choice.

Two nude participants stand close to one another and face each other.  As they look into one another’s eyes, viewers attempt to squeeze between them.

Abramović is a pioneer in performance art; and she has even put herself in harm’s way, for her pieces.

(Check out more, here:  The Daily Beast)

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#FriskyFriday
#LiveArt
#MarinaAbramovic
#Naked
#TheDailyBeast
#UncomfortableChoice

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.

Recent Posts