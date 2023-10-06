FRISKY FRIDAY FEELS: Art Piece Requires Viewers to Squeeze Through Naked People
October 6, 2023 12:30PM CDT
How close is too close?
A London exhibit asks art lovers to squeeze between two naked people to get through it.
The latest piece by Marina Abramović, a woman who is known for her performance art, asks viewers to make an uncomfortable choice.
Two nude participants stand close to one another and face each other. As they look into one another’s eyes, viewers attempt to squeeze between them.
Abramović is a pioneer in performance art; and she has even put herself in harm’s way, for her pieces.
