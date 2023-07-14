FRISKY FRIDAY FEEL-OUT: Italian Judge Rules Groping Is Only Wrong If It’s Over Ten Seconds Long

Italian social media is in an uproar, after a judge ruled that groping is only a crime if it lasts for 10 seconds or more.

The ruling was in response to a 2022 incident, during which a 17-year-old student was allegedly grabbed by a 66-year-old school caretaker. The caretaker claimed he was “joking.”

The judge presiding over the case said the groping “does not constitute a crime,” because it lasted less than 10 seconds.

This has caused the phrase “palpata breve,” or “brief groping,” to trend on social media, such as Instagram, with users rubbing themselves for 10 seconds to show just how long this is.

The groping victim, in this case, is concerned this ruling will discourage others from coming forward.

