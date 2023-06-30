FRISKY FRIDAY FALSEHOOD? Do Unemployed Straight Guys Prefer Unemployed Partners?
Study: Unemployed Straight Men Prefer Unemployed Partners
It’s TRUE – They do. An analysis of 42,000 people, in nine countries, reveals that men who are in heterosexual relationships – and who are unemployed – prefer that their partner be unemployed, too.
Relationships where the woman is the sole breadwinner have lower well-being ratings, for these guys, than those in relationships where both partners work, or the man is the breadwinner.
The University of Bath study shows that men struggle the most with this issue in Germany.
“Men are socialized and expected by society to be the main provider. Research has found couples tend to be judged more harshly when the man is unemployed,” Dr. Helen Kowalewska said. “Having a partner who is also not employed makes men feel less bad about their own joblessness and less self-conscious.”
