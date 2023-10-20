FRISKY FRIDAY FALACY: Romantic Partners Help You Lose Weight. No. But THIS Does.
Study: Romantic Partners Don’t Help You Lose Weight
A University of Connecticut study reveals that trying to lose weight with a partner does not make it easier to resist high-calorie foods… even with the motivation of the friskiness for each other.
The study of 64 couples shows that embarking on weight loss goals together did not help with self-control. Couples did not necessarily start out with the same level of determination, or experience equal changes of motivation levels.
However, self-control did change on personal levels.
“Sometimes people think of self-control as something that doesn’t change,” Professor Tricia Leahey said. “But this study goes to show that, with a behavioral weight loss program that teaches behavior change strategies, we can improve people’s self-control or goal pursuit.”
