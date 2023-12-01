98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FAITHFUL: When It Comes to Cheating – We’re NOT Number One

December 1, 2023 10:00AM CST
Where Do the Most Cheaters Live?

Dating service Ashley Madison, which connects married people to clandestine affairs, has revealed which cities have the most cheaters living in them.

If you’re looking for a secret rendezvous, hot cities include:  Miami; Orlando; Atlanta; Las Vegas; and Tampa.

For single people, the winter months are known as “cuffing season,” but those looking on Ashley Madison may be looking to “uncuff.”  It’s the opposite of being tied to someone…  Some of these marrieds think it’s a gift they give themselves; possibly justifying such a thing by rationalizing that they’re not breaking up their marriage.

Infidelity is truly universal, and we see people from across the political spectrum joining our site,” Paul Keable of Ashley Madison said.

Frisky Fridays in Mo's Country Club on WCCQ

