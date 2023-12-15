FRISKY FRIDAY FACT OR FICTION: Get Perkier If You Get Rid of That Bra?

Two cups of wisdom?

Content creator Kaylee caused a stir on TikTok, when she revealed that she hasn’t worn a bra in five years. The software engineer said that, without bras, muscles “become strong” and breasts will “support themselves.”

Dr. Lucky Sekhon agrees. “Women who have gone long periods without wearing a bra often report that this leads their breasts to being firmer, rounder, and perkier over time,” she said. Sekhon says the idea that not wearing a bra causes drooping is actually a misconception.

In fact, a 15-year study from the University of Besançon found that women who did not wear bras had higher nipples than those who did.

I’m more inclined to trust doctors and research than a content creator who’s a software specialist. And I’d like to see “support” from more than one doctor or study. That’s just me. 🙂 ~ Mo

(Check out more, here: dailymail.co.uk)