FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: ‘Going Topless in Colorado’ Is Becoming a Trend
Fog drifts through a Christmas tree farm near Starks Mountain, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Fryeburg, Maine. Christmas might be in a little less than three months, but the search is on for the perfect 45 to 60-foot tall tree to display outdoors in Portland, Maine's largest city. The Fryeburg tree farm caters to households with much lower height restrictions. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Some women say going topless, on a hike, is liberating. Others say they think it’s offensive. Either way, there’s a new trend, started by the hiker group, The Boulder Hiker Chicks.
To take part, women go topless after a hike. According to the group, when the women reach the summit of a hike, they take off their tops, and take a group photo – just bareback – not front.
“Women join us to let loose, gain confidence, and make new friends,” said co-organizer Alli Fronzaglia. “We began posting our shenanigans on social media. It was part of the fun.” So, for them: No more “over the shoulder boulder holder.”