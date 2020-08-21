      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: ‘Going Topless in Colorado’ Is Becoming a Trend

Aug 21, 2020 @ 10:00am
Some women say going topless, on a hike, is liberating.  Others say they think it’s offensive.  Either way, there’s a new trend, started by the hiker group, The Boulder Hiker Chicks.

To take part, women go topless after a hike.  According to the group, when the women reach the summit of a hike, they take off their tops, and take a group photo – just bareback – not front.

Women join us to let loose, gain confidence, and make new friends,” said co-organizer Alli Fronzaglia.  “We began posting our shenanigans on social media.  It was part of the fun.”  So, for them:  No more “over the shoulder boulder holder.”

