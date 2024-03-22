98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY DYSFUNCTION: Got Game? Video Gamers More Likely to Deal with E.D.

March 22, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Study:  Computer Games Linked to Erectile Dysfunction

Playing games on a computer could be putting more men at risk for erectile dysfunction.

A research team in China has found that sedentary activities like computer games, watching TV or driving could impact men’s sexual health.

In particular, men who spent more time on the computer had a 3.5 times higher risk of dysfunction.

The present study offered substantial evidence for a positive causal association between computer use and the risk of erectile dysfunction.  However, a definitive causal association needs to be established by further research,” study authors wrote.

