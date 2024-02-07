FRIENDS REMEMBER TOBY KEITH

Friends and fans are remembering the life and career of one of country music’s most impactful artists, Toby Keith. He died on February 5, following a lengthy battle with stomach cancer at age 62.

Many of his famous friends posted pictures of him on social media… Carrie Underwood wrote, “My heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

John Anderson called him: “A good man with a huge legacy that stands as tall as him.”

Alan Jackson said, “Denise and I are saddened to hear about our friend Toby. Our prayers are with Tricia and the entire Keith family.

And his longtime colleague and friend, Reba shared this with us:

“Toby and I are both from Oklahoma and very proud of our Oklahoma heritage. Toby worked very hard to make a mark in the country music business and did a great job doing that. Very proud of him, and I hope he rests in peace. I was very honored to get to work with Toby and be a part of the era of country music he was in. We’ll sure miss him.”

It takes a Hall of Fame songwriter to leave me at a loss for words.

