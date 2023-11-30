98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Free COVID Tests Will Soon Be Available at U.S. Schools

November 30, 2023 12:00PM CST
Free COVID tests will soon be available at schools across the United States.

The U.S. Department of Education announced that starting in December, schools will be able to order free COVID tests to dispense to students, families, staff and their communities.

Education Assistant Secretary Roberto Rodriguez said in a statement, “These self-tests are easy to use and can play an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”  He added, “We encourage schools to make use of these free resources to safeguard students, parents, and staff throughout the 2023-24 school year.

