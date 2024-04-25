Former Bears Coach Nagy Talks Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
April 25, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Matt Nagy (former head coach of the Chicago Bears) offers praise for Taylor Swift.
With regard to his current NFL team, Nagy told reporters, “Taylor, I’ve never met. We love having her as a part of the family, the team, what she and Kelce have done is a cool story.”
He went on to explain, “I think it’s a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble in what they do, and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing. We’re enjoying the journey, we’re proud to be a part of it and we want to keep it going.”
Have you ever had a whirlwind romance? How did it end?
More about: