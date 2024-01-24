98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Ford Recalls 1.9 Million Explorers for ‘Flying Trim’

January 24, 2024 12:10PM CST
A piece of “flying trim” has Ford recalling nearly 2 million Explorer SUVs.

The NHTAS says a faulty clip can cause a piece of trim to come loose and fly off, potentially endangering other cars on the road.

A total of 164 complaints have been filed over the issue.

The recall applies to 1.9 million Explorers, with model years 2011 through 2019.

Ford estimates that only 5% of vehicles will be affected.

Owners will be notified beginning March 13th.

Shouldn’t the notices go out, faster?  How often do you trade in your vehicle for a new one?

