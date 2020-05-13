Florida Georgia Line To Release EP Later This Month
In this Aug. 25, 2016 photo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line pose for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
New music from Florida Georgia Line is coming sooner than you think! The duo will release a 6-Pack EP on May 22nd. The project will include their latest hit “I Love My Country,” which sits in the Top 15 and climbing on the Mediabase Country chart.
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard shared the news on social media yesterday (Monday, May 11th) writing, “We can’t keep all this new music to ourselves any longer.”
These songs are part of the collection that will be featured on FGL’s upcoming studio album, due out sometime this year.