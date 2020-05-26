Fewer People Plan to go On Vacation This Summer
Family Trip, Linda Braucht (b.20th Century/American), Computer Graphics
Fewer people plan to take a vacation this year than they did during the Great Recession. A survey from Rasmussen Reports found that only 26 percent of Americans plan to go away this summer. This is down from the normal rate of 51 percent and even lower than it was following the Wall Street crash in 2008. During that time, Rasmussen Reports found that the number of people planning to take a vacation never went below the mid-30s. Here’s the complete story from Rasmussen Reports.