FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE DAY

BIRTH OF AN EMPEROR: SeaWorld in San Diego has a newborn emperor penguin to show off, but this baby’s delivery was not an easy one. Its parents declined to incubate the egg, so staffers stepped in to nurse the egg through the process. But when it came time to hatch, the poor gal’s shell turned out to be malformed. It took them three days to carefully free her. She’s now ready to take her place as one of very few emperor penguins outside the Antarctic region.

CHECK IT OUT: A penguin busts out (below).

