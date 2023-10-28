98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE DAY

October 28, 2023 8:03AM CDT
Share
FEEL-GOOD STORY OF THE DAY
Getty Image

BIRTH OF AN EMPEROR: SeaWorld in San Diego has a newborn emperor penguin to show off, but this baby’s delivery was not an easy one. Its parents declined to incubate the egg, so staffers stepped in to nurse the egg through the process. But when it came time to hatch, the poor gal’s shell turned out to be malformed. It took them three days to carefully free her. She’s now ready to take her place as one of very few emperor penguins outside the Antarctic region.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
5

Extroverted or Introverted? One of You May Have Better Financial Outcomes

Recent Posts