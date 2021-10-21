      Weather Alert

ERIC CHURCH CHRONICES 10-PLUS YEARS OF CAREER IN NEW VIDEO

Oct 21, 2021 @ 8:45am
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)

Eric Church has released the video for his latest hit, “Heart On Fire,” and it takes fans down memory lane as it chronicles a decade-plus of hits. A behind-the-scenes piece on the making of the video will be released on October 26th.

“Heart On Fire” is the third single from Eric’s latest project, Heart & Soul.

He continues on The Gather Together Tour, which plays in Canada this weekend.

Eric is tied for most nominations with five at the upcoming CMA Awards, including a repeat nod for Entertainer of the Year, on November 10th in Nashville. The show airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

 

