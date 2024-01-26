ELLE KING POSTPONES FOUR MORE CONCERT DATES
January 26, 2024 8:57AM CST
Elle King has rescheduled four additional concerts following the backlash she faced for her drunken performance at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of Dolly Parton.
On her Instagram Stories Thursday (January 25th), the singer announced that February concert dates in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan will now be moved to March.
This follows yesterday’s announcement that her Friday (January 26th) show at Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Worth, Texas was moved to September 21st.
Check It Out
Elle King needs to take care of her sobriety before booking a new tour.@ElleKingMusic pic.twitter.com/cOFXdEUY7S
— Tracey Schulz (@TraceySchulz) January 26, 2024
More about: