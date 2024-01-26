98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ELLE KING POSTPONES FOUR MORE CONCERT DATES

January 26, 2024 8:57AM CST
(Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Elle King has rescheduled four additional concerts following the backlash she faced for her drunken performance at the Grand Ole Opry in honor of Dolly Parton.

On her Instagram Stories Thursday (January 25th), the singer announced that February concert dates in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan will now be moved to March.

This follows yesterday’s announcement that her Friday (January 26th) show at Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Worth, Texas was moved to September 21st.

