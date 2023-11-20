Early Holiday Decorating Might Make You Feel Like THIS

Is it too early to put up your holiday lights? Of course not, according to two psychoanalysts.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate [with] things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood,” Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown said. And it’s not just Christmas. It’s all holidays.

Amy Morin agrees, and adds that nostalgic memories and holiday decorations can even help us feel connection is not altogether lost, with those who have passed on.

So go ahead and set up your tree before Thanksgiving… It just might make you feel happier.

