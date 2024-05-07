98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean Reveals the Only Reasons He’d Ever Retire

May 7, 2024 7:45AM CDT
Share
Jason Aldean Reveals the Only Reasons He’d Ever Retire
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Jason Aldean reflected on his successful career and future plans.

Despite numerous accolades and achievements, Aldean still has goals he wants to accomplish in music.

He acknowledges the lifelong commitment of being a musician and hints at continuing to perform in some capacity even as he ages. “It’s kind of a lifer gig, you know, I may not tour as much as I tour now, but I feel like I will probably always play in some capacity.”

Aldean draws inspiration from veteran artists like the Rolling Stones and is willing to keep playing as long as fans want to see him.

 

 

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts