Jason Aldean Reveals the Only Reasons He’d Ever Retire

In a recent interview, Jason Aldean reflected on his successful career and future plans.

Despite numerous accolades and achievements, Aldean still has goals he wants to accomplish in music.

He acknowledges the lifelong commitment of being a musician and hints at continuing to perform in some capacity even as he ages. “It’s kind of a lifer gig, you know, I may not tour as much as I tour now, but I feel like I will probably always play in some capacity.”

Aldean draws inspiration from veteran artists like the Rolling Stones and is willing to keep playing as long as fans want to see him.