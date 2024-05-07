Kane Brown Shares His On the Road Essentials

Kane Brown shares his travel essentials, including his favorite Olipop tonic soda, which he always keeps in his dressing room.

“We drink a lot of Olipop in our house,” he said in an interview with Billboard about his partnership with the brand.

The beverage aims to help with digestive health and also includes vitamin C, prebiotics, and no artificial sweeteners.

He also hypes up 2000s throwback music before hitting the stage. “Definitely can’t leave home without my computer,” he says. “I like to game a lot on the road.” His games of choice are Call of Duty, 2K NBA, and MLB.

