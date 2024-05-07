Morgan Wallen Chair-Throwing Incident May Have Implications for Nashville

Morgan Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from Chief’s on Broadway, Eric Church‘s rooftop bar, in downtown Nashville.

Wallen was waived from having to appear at a hearing for the charges, as he performed at Nissan Stadium for his “One Night at a Time” concert.

Following the incident, Wallen publicly apologized and accepted responsibility for his behavior. But he still faces jail time for felony charges of public endangerment.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell expressed concerns about safety implications and potential recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future. “We will see if we wind up making recommendations that should go to Metro Historic Zoning Commission,” the mayor said, when asked if he had any plans to try to keep objects from getting tossed off of bars.

Wallen has apologized for his behavior, but do you think he’s committed to change? It’s not his first public incident; and it involved felonious public endangerment… Imagine if your family or friends had been on that sidewalk when that steel and wood chair crashed down six stories.