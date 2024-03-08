98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Don’t Wear THIS to the Gym, that Game or your Work-Out

March 8, 2024 1:30PM CST
Share
Don’t Wear THIS to the Gym, that Game or your Work-Out
Getty Images
Study:  Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wear Makeup to the Gym
It could really mess up your complexion, if you clog up your skin before you perspire.
A study of 43 college students shows that it’s better to be bare-faced at the gym.  Participants wore foundation on half of their faces and left the other side clean.

Researchers have found that wearing makeup could block pores as you sweat, and lower the natural oil levels of your skin.  These two factors could cause blemishes, spots and dryness…  no matter what kind of makeup, nor any claim the brand might make to say otherwise.

“‘For skin health, it’s best to exercise with your makeup removed,” Dongsun Park of the Korea National University of Education said.

(See more, here:  dailymail.co.uk)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

 

Do you care about what you look like at the gym? 

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ

More about:
#DailyMailUK
#FriskyFriday
#Gym
#KoreaNationalUniversityofEducation
#Make-Up
#SweatPerspireGlow
#Work-Out
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

Recent Posts