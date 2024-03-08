Don’t Wear THIS to the Gym, that Game or your Work-Out
March 8, 2024 1:30PM CST
Study: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Wear Makeup to the Gym
It could really mess up your complexion, if you clog up your skin before you perspire.
A study of 43 college students shows that it’s better to be bare-faced at the gym. Participants wore foundation on half of their faces and left the other side clean.
Researchers have found that wearing makeup could block pores as you sweat, and lower the natural oil levels of your skin. These two factors could cause blemishes, spots and dryness… no matter what kind of makeup, nor any claim the brand might make to say otherwise.
“‘For skin health, it’s best to exercise with your makeup removed,” Dongsun Park of the Korea National University of Education said.
(See more, here: dailymail.co.uk)
Do you care about what you look like at the gym?
More about: