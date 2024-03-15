98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Don’t Make Any Big Decisions Today – Here’s WHY

March 15, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Share
Don’t Make Any Big Decisions Today – Here’s WHY
Getty Image

Today is ‘EVERYTHING YOU THINK IS WRONG DAY’

The following is from the National Day Calendar:

March 15th recognizes Everything You Think Is Wrong Day, a day where decision-making should be avoided, as your thoughts are (according to the founder of this holiday) wrong.

NOTE:  It is also a day created for some people to realize that they are not always right.

#EverythingYouThinkIsWrongDay

While starting a conversation, one might want to avoid using the words “I think.”  The observance may be a time for all to contemplate our own lack of knowledge.

It is okay that one does not know everything, and if there is a need to feel as if you do, hold on.  Tomorrow will be here soon, and then once again, you can think that you do!

More about:
#EverythingYouThinkIsWrong
#IThink...
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#NoBigDecisionsToday
#NotAlwaysRight

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
3

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...

Recent Posts