Don’t Make Any Big Decisions Today – Here’s WHY

Today is ‘EVERYTHING YOU THINK IS WRONG DAY’

The following is from the National Day Calendar:

March 15th recognizes Everything You Think Is Wrong Day, a day where decision-making should be avoided, as your thoughts are (according to the founder of this holiday) wrong.

NOTE: It is also a day created for some people to realize that they are not always right.

#EverythingYouThinkIsWrongDay

While starting a conversation, one might want to avoid using the words “I think.” The observance may be a time for all to contemplate our own lack of knowledge.

It is okay that one does not know everything, and if there is a need to feel as if you do, hold on. Tomorrow will be here soon, and then once again, you can think that you do!