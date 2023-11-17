Dolly Parton Reveals Why Husband Carl Dean Rarely Does Public Events

As her Rockstar Global Event hits our screens, Dolly Parton now explains why her husband stays out of the limelight.

She also understands why he isn’t a fan of the red carpet. Dolly explains that Carl Dean‘s concern goes way back.

Reflecting on her nearly 6-decade marriage, Dolly says, “Carl has never been in the limelight and all, never wanted to be in it, he don’t like it.”

“He went to one thing with me, early on, when we first married,” she said of the event. “He came out there taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that and said, ‘Don’t ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain’t going.’ I never asked him; and he never did.”

Maybe that’s just one of the ways you stay married for so long… honor each other’s ways? It could also be quite the challenge, for sure.

Do you like to be the center of attention, or are you more of a loner?