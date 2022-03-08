Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Does Some Cheese Taste Soapy? How You Taste Food Has Much to Do with Your Genes
Mar 8, 2022 @ 11:30am
If Gorgonzola Cheese Tastes Soapy To You, Blame It On Your Genes
If gorgonzola cheese has a soapy flavor, it’s not the cheese. It’s you. Specifically, it’s in your genes.
Researchers in Italy looked at 219 people; and found that two-thirds of those who were surveyed said that, at least one form of gorgonzola tastes soapy to them.
They note, “
It was found the perception of the ‘soapy’ flavor in gorgonzola cheese was associated with some genetic variations (as previously observed in other foods, like cilantro)
.”
They also add, “
In the future, the knowledge of the genetic variants associated with food preferences could help to develop new personalized strategies for the promotion of consumers’ health and the prevention of diet-related diseases
.”
Got a taste for more? Devour this: (
Daily Mail
)
A study finds some people taste gorgonzola cheese as soapy, and say they found the gene responsible for this is “associated to some genetic variations (as previously observed in other foods, like cilantro.)”
Some people taste radishes differently, as well as wasabi or peppers.
This could help future medical remedies for food intolerances, such as garlic, onion and more.
TAGS
#Cheesy
#Cilantro
#EatSmarterNotHarder
#FoodAllergy
#FoodIntolerance
#Genetic
#Gorgonzola
#It'sInYourGenes
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
Eric Church Taps Morgan Wallen For Minneapolis Stadium Show
ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT SURPRISED WITH PLATINUM PLAQUES DURING RYMAN SHOW
Recent Posts
Tax Survey!
4 hours ago
ACM Awards Winners!
6 hours ago
A Guy Made $75,000 in a Year Just by Suing Telemarketers!
7 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Skooter’s Idol!
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On