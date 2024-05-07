98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Reba takes “I Can’t” to ‘The Voice’ + Brothers Osborne go global

May 7, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

Reba McEntire is performing her new song, “I Can’t,” on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice. The track arrives arrives at 9 p.m. CT and is available for presave now.

Brothers Osborne are headed to U.K. and Ireland in January for their Might As Well Be Us World Tour. Presale begins Wednesday, May 8, at 8 a.m. BST, ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. BST. For a full list of dates, visit tix.to/BrothersOsborneUKTour.

Carrie Underwood has posted a recent photo with Randy Travis to congratulate him on his AI-assisted new song, “Where That Came From.” “Congratulations @therandytravis on the release of #WhereThatCameFrom! I had no idea what you had up your sleeve when we recently met, but I’m so honored that you included me to preview this song…it’s amazing!” Carrie captioned her post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
2

KID NEWS: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'

Recent Posts