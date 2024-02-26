Dierks Bentley released his take on a Tom Petty classic

Dierks Bentley released his take on the Tom Petty classic, “American Girl” Friday (February 23rd).

The bluegrass-tinged track is from the forthcoming tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration.

Bentley shared in a release, “Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling. He might not have ever been considered as country, but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”

The full album, due to drop on March 31st, will also feature Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, among others.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty Tribute Album Track List

“I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench “You Wreck Me” – George Strait

Check It Out