98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dierks Bentley released his take on a Tom Petty classic

February 26, 2024 6:34AM CST
Share
Dierks Bentley released his take on a Tom Petty classic
((Photo by Evan Frost/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley released his take on the Tom Petty classic, “American Girl” Friday (February 23rd).

The bluegrass-tinged track is from the forthcoming tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration.

Bentley shared in a release, “Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling. He might not have ever been considered as country, but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”

The full album, due to drop on March 31st, will also feature Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, among others

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty Tribute Album Track List

  1. “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton
  2. “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett
  3. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs
  4. “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton
  5. “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore
  6. “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley
  7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A
  8. “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson
  9. “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne
  10. “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
  11. “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
  12. “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band
  13. “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce
  14. “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle
  15. “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell
  16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland
  17. “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland
  18. “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
  19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench
  20. “You Wreck Me” – George Strait

Check It Out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley)

More about:
#dierksbentley
#NewCountry
#NewMusic
#TomPetty

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How
2

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FITNESS: Is 'The Big Make-Out' a Good Work-Out?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Tap-to-Pay Could Tap You Out
5

You're Invited: A Toby Keith Tribute - Red Solo Cup Toast - Saturday at the Des Plaines Theatre

Recent Posts