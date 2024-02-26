Dierks Bentley released his take on a Tom Petty classic
February 26, 2024 6:34AM CST
Dierks Bentley released his take on the Tom Petty classic, “American Girl” Friday (February 23rd).
The bluegrass-tinged track is from the forthcoming tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration.
Bentley shared in a release, “Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling. He might not have ever been considered as country, but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”
The full album, due to drop on March 31st, will also feature Dolly Parton, George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, among others.
Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty Tribute Album Track List
- “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton
- “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett
- “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs
- “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton
- “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore
- “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley
- “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A
- “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson
- “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne
- “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
- “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson
- “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band
- “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd featuring Carly Pearce
- “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle
- “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price and Mike Campbell
- “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland
- “Free Fallin’” – The Cadillac Three featuring Breland
- “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
- “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens featuring Benmont Tench
- “You Wreck Me” – George Strait
Check It Out
View this post on Instagram
More about: