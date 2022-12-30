Dierks Bentley Recalls New Year’s Eve ‘Tradition’ When He Was a Kid
December 30, 2022 12:30PM CST
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 26: Dierks Bentley performs with Miranda Lambert during the first intermission of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Evan Frost/NHLI via Getty Images)
As a kid growing up in Arizona, Dierks Bentley recalls watching TV with his family on New Year’s Eve.
Now the tables have turned and he’ll be one of the entertainers who ring in 2023 on CBS, this Saturday night (12-31).
We asked Dierks if he had any New Year’s traditions and he told us: “I don’t really have any great New Year’s Eve traditions. As a kid growing up, we would watch the ball drop in Times Square on TV. We were usually up in a little cabin up in the mountains, and we had a black and white TV and we’d watch the ball drop. I would’ve rather been back home in Phoenix with all my friends going to a lot of parties; but my parents kind of sequestered us in the mountains. So, not a lot of fun traditions growing up. Now, I love watching the Nashville New Year’s Eve show. So fun.”
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs on CBS and Paramount+
- Show times are: 7-10pm [8-11pm ET] and 10:30-12:30am [11:30pm-1:30am ET].
More about: