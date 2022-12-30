Dierks Bentley Recalls New Year’s Eve ‘Tradition’ When He Was a Kid

Now the tables have turned and he’ll be one of the entertainers who ring in 2023 on CBS, this Saturday night (12-31).

We asked Dierks if he had any New Year’s traditions and he told us: “I don’t really have any great New Year’s Eve traditions. As a kid growing up, we would watch the ball drop in Times Square on TV. We were usually up in a little cabin up in the mountains, and we had a black and white TV and we’d watch the ball drop. I would’ve rather been back home in Phoenix with all my friends going to a lot of parties; but my parents kind of sequestered us in the mountains. So, not a lot of fun traditions growing up. Now, I love watching the Nashville New Year’s Eve show. So fun.”