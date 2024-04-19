Dickey Betts from the Allman Brothers Band Died Yesterday

Source: YouTube

Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts has died, after a battle with cancer and COPD. He was 80 years old. Although not a BIOLOGICAL Allman Brother, he was as important as anyone else in the band.

He wrote some of their biggest songs, including “Ramblin’ Man”, “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”, “Jessica”, “Blue Sky”, and “Revival”.

Dickey was a founding member of the band in 1969. Over the years, he drifted in and out, but was finally let go for good in 2000.

The Allman Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2012.

Although their dads didn’t always get along, Dickey’s son Duane Betts is in a band with Gregg Allman’s son Devon. They’re called The Allman Betts Band, and another member is Berry Duane Oakley, son of founding Allman Brother Berry Oakley.

(Hollywood Reporter)