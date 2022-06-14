Stanley Tucci Re-Heats Debate: Pineapple on Pizza – Yes or No?

To have pineapple on a pizza — or not — that is the burning question. And, here in Chicagoland, if it’s about pizza, it’s serious.
Stanley Tucci, host of the CNN TV series “Searching for Italy,” (and actor in such movies as “The Devil Wears Prada“) recently weighed in, on the always controversial topic.
Tucci was asked if pineapple belongs as a pizza topping. His response: “It’s so repellent, were I to think of it, I might not survive. It’s just gross.”
Tucci then added, that he tried it once, as a kid – and has since “blocked it out.”
He adds, he has since wondered who would have actually ever thought of pineapple on pizza as a “good idea.”
[I’m with him. Love Tucci! Can’t do pineapple with the tomato sauce… Maybe if it was a cream sauce? ~ Mo ]