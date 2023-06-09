Darius Rucker: Not a Fan of LIV Golf + PGA Tour Merger

As an avid golfer (and a very, very good one), Darius Rucker has a definite opinion about the news of a merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, and he is not a fan of the idea. I’m not, either. This is a BIG deal, in my household of golfers.

Rucker tells us: “I’m a big PGA supporter and I understand money talks in every business, but I feel bad for Rory (McIlroy) and Tiger (Woods) and (Will) Zalatorus and Jon Rahm – who turned down huge sums of money – to be loyal to the PGA; and then the PGA just turns around and merges with the enemy. I feel bad for those guys, ’cause they gave away a lot of money, ’cause of their principles – and their principles meant nothing in the end.”

Tuesday (June 6th), the PGA Tour and LIV announced the creation of a new entity – a merger – which would combine their assets. That’s got pro golfters very divided over the deal, according to The New York Times.

The proposal has not been completely approved yet, however. And there has been no timeline announced, for when this merger may happen. Lawsuits filed between the leagues would be dropped.

Darius was a surprise guest, during last night’s (Thursday, June 8th) CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium.