Dan + Shay Sit In for Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ in Exclusive Clip

No worries, if Niall Horan couldn’t make part of The Voice Knockout practices, due to his hectic schedule.

Dan + Shay are covering.

NBC.com reports that Horan’s 2023 summer agenda included a tour, which promoted his current album, The Show; and it also included some of the filming for The Voice, where he coaches, alongside John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

Since he missed half of the legendary reality singing competition, Dan + Shay coach Horan’s squad on Tuesday night (November 7), as they prepare for the knockouts.

Dan + Shay revealed, back in June 2023, that they would be the first duo to coach for The Voice in Season 25.

How do you think Dan + Shay did as coaches for The Voice?