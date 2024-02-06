98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Craig Morgan Sworn into the Army Reserve

February 6, 2024 10:15AM CST
Maura Myles

Country music star and soldier Craig Morgan received his appointment to Warrant Officer 1 in the Army Reserve on Saturday, February 3rd.

According to a release, the swearing-in took place at Huntsville, Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal with Chief Warrant Officer 3 William R. Green, along with John Clement and Craig’s wife, Karen Greer, officiating the ceremony while surrounded by family and friends.

Having previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, the country music star and author returned to service last year.

Craig’s latest project is the six-song EP, Enlisted, which arrived in October.  He enlisted many famous friends to help out.  It features collabs with Luke CombsLainey WilsonJelly Roll and more.

Check out Craig’s Instagram, for more:   Instagram carousel  (cmorganmusic)

