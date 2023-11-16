Country Star Mitchell Tenpenny Celebrates Launch of Night Owl Haze by RYTHM: Meet-And-Greet at RISE Mundelein Lounge

Country Star Mitchell Tenpenny Celebrates the Launch of Night Owl Haze by RYTHM with a Meet-And-Greet at RISE Mundelein Lounge

Stop by RISE Mundelein Lounge on Saturday, November 18 starting at 1 p.m. for a special meet-and-greet event celebrating the launch of Mitchell Tenpenny’s Night Owl Haze, a strain collaboration part of the RYTHM Artist Series.

Fans can shop the new RYTHM strain exclusively at RISE Dispensaries in Illinois starting Friday, November 17, with wider state availability to come.

RSVP for free here.

Customers can also enter a raffle upon entry to the event for a chance to win a signed guitar.

No purchase is necessary.

Mitchell Tenpenny, who has an upcoming tour with CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs and award-winning country artist Jordan Davis, marks the first collaboration in the RYTHM Artist Series with the debut of Night Owl Haze, an energizing sativa named in honor of the Nashville artist’s fan base.

The RYTHM Artist Series is a collection of strains chosen (and smoked) by artists spanning multiple genres of music. Read the full press release here.

RYTHM is a premium cannabis brand that lives at the intersection of music and weed.

Location: 1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein, IL 60060

Event Date: Saturday, November 18

Store Hours: 12 pm – 10 pm

Meet and Greet: 1 pm – 2:30 pm

Details:

Meet & Greet with Mitchell Tenpenny

Swag Giveaways