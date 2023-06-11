98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Country Star Dierks Bentley Says He Wants to Join ‘Yellowstone’ – Here’s Why

June 11, 2023 9:38AM CDT
Country Star Dierks Bentley Says He Wants to Join ‘Yellowstone’ – after He Turned Down Acting Gigs

 

During an interview at CMT Fest, Dierks Bentley admitted that he had turned down acting gigs…  But, he said that if “Yellowstone” called, he would be there “in a heartbeat!

I love ‘Yellowstone,’” said Bentley.  “If Lainey Wilson wanted to drag me along to the next ‘Yellowstone’ shoot, let’s go.  I’m ready.

Bentley may have to discuss this with his CMT Fest co-host, Lainey Wilson.

They have teamed up with Elle King to host the three-day event.

Bentley tells us that he thinks the major drawback of acting is that you generally have to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles.  “You got to go out there once a week.  That’s easy…  for people to do that (if they) live there.  They just walk out the door,” for Bentley who lives in Nashville, the travel isn’t ideal.

He is a pilot, though, with his own plane…  And he’s got a home in Colorado.

